Michigan State Student Survived Sandy Hook, Too

As Michigan State University grapples with Monday night's mass shootings, one student in particular at the school is speaking out. “I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through,” says Jackie Matthews said in a TikTok video shared Tuesday, reports the New York Post. In the video, Matthews explains that she was a student at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut "10 years and two months ago" when the massacre happened there. She describes crouching for so long in her Sandy Hook classroom that she suffers from PTSD to this day. The video was later shared on Twitter by Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action.

“The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible,” Matthews says, adding: "We can no longer provide just love and prayers. There needs to be legislation. There needs to be action. It’s not OK. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.” Matthews, a native of Newtown, Connecticut, is a now a senior at MSU, per the Detroit Free Press. (A Michigan lawmaker has had it with people offering "thoughts and prayers.")