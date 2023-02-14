Lawmaker Has Terse Line After Michigan Shooting

'F--- your thoughts and prayers,' says Rep. Ranjeev Puri on official letterhead
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 14, 2023 11:19 AM CST
Rep. Ranjeev Puri had a succinct statement reacting to the Michigan State University shooting on Monday.   (Twitter)

Among the more typical politicians responding to Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University were:

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I want to thank the countless first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the healthcare workers who poured into local hospitals to save lives."
  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow (an MSU alum): "Spartans are strong and resilient—I know that the university and community will come together and get through this. I’m so incredibly sad and angry that they have to."
  • State Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt: "My heart breaks for the victims and their families, and I pray they find comfort in the loving embrace of their family and friends."

Then there was this, per Fox 17:

In another tweet, Puri wrote: "A mass shooting at my family's place of worship is what prompted me to run for office. A society plagued with gun violence is a symptom of years of inaction. My colleagues and I are going to work tirelessly to ensure change is coming to Michigan in the coming days." (Read more Michigan State University stories.)

