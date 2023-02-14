Lawmaker Has Terse Line After Michigan Shooting

Among the more typical politicians responding to Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University were:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I want to thank the countless first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the healthcare workers who poured into local hospitals to save lives."

Then there was this, per Fox 17:

State House Majority Whip Ranjeev Puri: "F--- your thoughts and prayers." (And, yes, he spelled the word out.) Puri used the line in a tweet and in the full statement that accompanied it.