Only Dude Not Watching the Super Bowl on Plane Goes Viral

Picture it: It's Super Bowl Sunday! Only instead of inhaling your entire 2023 allotment of bad party food while yelling at a big screen, you're stuck on an airplane with just plain bad food and a tiny screen (no yelling allowed—the FAA is sensitive about these things). No matter! The game is still on! But so is ... Hitch? As the New York Post reports, that apparently was the in-flight entertainment choice of one lone passenger Sunday night as the entire rest of the cabin watched the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs (or the commercials ... or Rihanna). This raised the faux-rage of fellow passenger Brett Hanfling, who tweeted a photo (see it here) of a sea of screens tuned into the game, with one glaring exception. "The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed. A menace to society," per Hanfling.

"After that ending, I wish I watched Hitch," said one commenter, per 7News, while another added that the guy was probably just waiting "until Rihanna's halftime show." Over at BarstoolSports, however, the site suggests the passenger was trying to send a message: "Hey, everybody! Look at me! I’m so unique because I don’t care about sportsball!" Further, "This guy wanted to send a message. He wants everyone on that plane to know he views himself as a superior being because he would never possibly engage in activity as lowly as watching the Super Bowl." (Seems like lots of people were watching, but not so much paying attention to poor Elon Musk.)