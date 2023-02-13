Rihanna Reveals She's Pregnant at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans went wild—those who were watching in person as well as, judging from the social media reaction, those who were watching at home—for Rihanna's halftime show at Sunday night's Super Bowl, her first live performance in seven years. Not only did the singer wow with her big return to the stage, she also brought along a very different sort of special guest than previous halftime performers: the second child she's expecting with rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna left the zipper of her bright red outfit down to reveal her baby bump, People reports, and she rubbed her stomach, leading many fans to figure out right away that she had big news. Her rep confirmed after the show that she is indeed pregnant, making her the first pregnant Super Bowl halftime headliner. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May of last year.

As for the show itself, Sporting News rounds up excited social media reactions to the performance, which did not include any other special guests (and which can be watched in full here). It didn't need to, according to reviewers: Deadline called it a "pure solo spectacle" and says it "was a confidence move and a work of visual art that work [sic] on a multitude of levels." She performed 12 songs and danced on platforms floating high above the field during the Jay Z-produced show, CBS Sports reports. The Washington Post called it a "masterclass," noting of Rihanna, whose last album was released in 2016, "In a digital era when shameless overexposure seems like a prerequisite for any kind of stardom—on TikTok, in Congress—Rihanna remains cool and unthirsty, operating on her own terms and timeline." (Read more Rihanna stories.)