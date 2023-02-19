This Is the Safest City in America

A new ranking of the safest cities in America has a repeat champ: Frisco, Texas, is No. 1 for the second straight year in the assessment by SmartAsset, reports the Hill. The ranking crunched data on violent crime, property crime, the vehicular mortality rate, the drug poisoning mortality rate, and the percentage of the population that engages in excessive drinking. Frisco, with a population of about 210,000, is considered part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The top 10 safest cities:

Frisco, Texas McKinney, Texas McAllen, Texas Santa Clarita, California Plano, Texas Alexandria, Virginia Laredo, Texas Glendale, California Sunnyvale, California Yonkers, New York