This Is the Safest City in America

Frisco, Texas, comes in at No. 1 in new ranking
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2023 4:20 PM CST
   (Getty / Sasiistock)

A new ranking of the safest cities in America has a repeat champ: Frisco, Texas, is No. 1 for the second straight year in the assessment by SmartAsset, reports the Hill. The ranking crunched data on violent crime, property crime, the vehicular mortality rate, the drug poisoning mortality rate, and the percentage of the population that engages in excessive drinking. Frisco, with a population of about 210,000, is considered part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The top 10 safest cities:

  1. Frisco, Texas
  2. McKinney, Texas
  3. McAllen, Texas
  4. Santa Clarita, California
  5. Plano, Texas
  6. Alexandria, Virginia
  7. Laredo, Texas
  8. Glendale, California
  9. Sunnyvale, California
  10. Yonkers, New York

  • Affordable and safe: SmartAsset also came up with a ranking of safety plus affordability, and the top five cities were: Cary, North Carolina; Olathe, Kansas; Naperville, Illinois; Overland Parks, Kansas; and Frisco.
See the full rankings and methodology. (Or check out other notable lists.)

