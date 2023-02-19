Panda Leaves Tokyo to Tears

Thousands of Japanese fans, some wiping away tears, bid farewell to a beloved Japanese-born giant panda that made her final public appearance Sunday before flying to her home country, China. The panda fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo for one last look at Xiang Xiang, the park's idol since her birth in June 2017. Sunday's viewing was limited to 2,600 people who won their tickets in an extremely competitive lottery, the AP reports. But many others who didn't win came anyway to say their goodbyes from outside the panda house. Though she was born and grew up at the Tokyo zoo, Xiang Xiang, whose parents Ri Ri and Shin Shin are on loan from China, must return to that country.

"Xiang Xiang is not only cute but charming and funny. She's so attractive that if you see her once, you want to see her more," said one visitor, adding, "I've made friends here by sharing it, and that is also her attraction." China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot. Divided into groups of about 10, the visitors were given only a few minutes to quietly say goodbye to Xiang Xiang as she nonchalantly nibbled on bamboo sticks. Viewers held up mobile phones and cameras to capture her every move.

"I would love to go see her in China," said another visitor. “I hope Japan and China can deepen friendship through pandas like Xiang Xiang and also environmental issues, for instance." Despite strained political ties between the nations, pandas have connected people in both countries, Japanese fans say. Xiang Xiang, accompanied by two Ueno Zoo staffers, will be flown to China on Tuesday. She'll join other pandas in Sichuan province, close to the original panda habitat. "I became emotional when I saw may people shedding tears saying goodbye to her," said Ueno Zoo spokesperson Naoya Ohashi, adding, "I hope she will get used to a new environment quickly, find a good partner, and have children."