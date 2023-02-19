Ant-Man Sequel Opens Large

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. The Walt Disney Co.'s Quantumania added another $121.3 million overseas to give the pint-size hero a $225 million global launch, the AP reports. It's easily the largest opening of the year so far. And Quantumania did so despite an atypically poor reception for the 31st MCU film.

Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, sits at 48% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the only MCU film to rank as rotten beside The Eternals. Audiences also weren't thrilled with Quantumania, giving it a “B” CinemaScore. Only one new film went into wide release against it: Open Road and Briarcliff Entertainment debuted Marlowe, with Liam Neeson playing Raymond Chandler's classic private eye, in 2,281 locations. Marlowe, though, only mustered $1.9 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: