Report: Nick Reiner Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

In a story about the difficulties Rob and Michele Reiner faced for years with their son Nick, a source close to the family tells People the couple "tried so hard" to get him the right help. "At the end of the day, Nick didn't take the help seriously," another insider tell the outlet. "This was true for years and years. His issues were far, far out of his parents' control." Now, a story at TMZ suggests the issues may have been out of Nick's control as well. The outlet is reporting that the 32-year-old had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that doctors had been struggling to get his medication right in the weeks before his parents' murders.