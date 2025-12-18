Meg Ryan Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Rob Reiner

Meg Ryan is publicly grieving the director who helped make her a rom-com icon. On Instagram, the When Harry Met Sally... star paid tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, days after the couple were found dead in their Los Angeles home, Rolling Stone reports. "Oh how we will miss this man," Ryan wrote, thanking the couple "for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter," and for their "faith in the best in people" and "profound love of our country." The post included a throwback photo of Ryan and Reiner grinning as they dance on what appears to be the set of their 1989 classic—which has Michele to thank for its happy ending .

Ryan also addressed the circumstances of the couple's deaths, calling it an "impossible tragedy" and expressing hope that "some good may come, some awareness raised." She added that her sense is the Reiners "would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace." Her When Harry Met Sally... co-star, Billy Crystal, previously mourned Reiner in a lengthy joint statement with some of the filmmaker's other closest friends and collaborators, People reports. "For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better," it reads in part. "His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy."