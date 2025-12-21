10 TV Shows That Got Folks Talking This Year

If you'd rather stay in than brave the elements or deal with holiday crowds, this is a great time of year to catch up on 2025's standout television shows. A number of titles got people watching, and also talking. Here, in no particular order, are 10 shows that broke out this year, per the AP:
- Dept. Q, starring Matthew Goode (Netflix)
- Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown (Hulu)
- Love Island USA (Peacock), reality show
- The Pitt (HBO Max), starring Noah Wyle
- The Studio (Apple TV), starring Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, and Ike Barinholtz
- Adolescence (Netflix), starring Owen Cooper
- The Beast in Me (Netflix), starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys
- St. Denis Medical (Peacock), starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, and David Alan Grier
- The Paper (Peacock), a spinoff of The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson
- Forever (Netflix), based on the Judy Blume book, starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.
