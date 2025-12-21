10 TV Shows That Got Folks Talking This Year

The AP picks 10 series that are worth checking out as 2025 winds up
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 21, 2025 2:23 PM CST
10 Shows That Broke Out in 2025
Domhnall Gleeson, left, and Chelsea Frei in a scene from "The Paper."   (John P. Fleenor/Peacock via AP)

If you'd rather stay in than brave the elements or deal with holiday crowds, this is a great time of year to catch up on 2025's standout television shows. A number of titles got people watching, and also talking. Here, in no particular order, are 10 shows that broke out this year, per the AP:

  • Dept. Q, starring Matthew Goode (Netflix)
  • Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown (Hulu)
  • Love Island USA (Peacock), reality show
  • The Pitt (HBO Max), starring Noah Wyle
  • The Studio (Apple TV), starring Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, and Ike Barinholtz
  • Adolescence (Netflix), starring Owen Cooper
  • The Beast in Me (Netflix), starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys
  • St. Denis Medical (Peacock), starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, and David Alan Grier
  • The Paper (Peacock), a spinoff of The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson
  • Forever (Netflix), based on the Judy Blume book, starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.
More on each pick here.

