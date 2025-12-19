Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Welcome First Child Together

Pete Davidson has added a new role to his résumé: father. The 32-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, 29, on Thursday announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, People reports. The baby was born Dec. 12, and the couple shared a series of photos showing them holding the newborn while keeping her face obscured.

Hewitt called the baby "my best work yet" and said she was "overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," while Davidson added simply, "wu tang forever." The name Scottie honors Davidson's late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. As for Rose, the baby shares the middle name with her mom.

The couple's pregnancy became public in July, when Hewitt posted images that included a sonogram and a joking caption: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex." They had confirmed their romance for the first time months earlier, in March, E! Online reports. A source later told People that Davidson was "really embracing" the transition to fatherhood, helping prepare the nursery and calling it the "most meaningful chapter" of his life so far. The comedian has previously said he's dreamed about being a father his whole life. The same source said the pregnancy had brought the pair "even closer" as they readied for life with their daughter.