Governor Pardons Jelly Roll

Tennessee's governor pardoned country star Jelly Roll on Thursday for his criminal past in the state, acknowledging the Nashville native's road back from drugs and prison through soul-searching, songwriting, and advocacy for second chances. The rapper-turned-singer whose legal name is Jason Deford has spoken for years about his redemption arc before diverse audiences, including people serving time in correctional centers, concert crowds, and congressional hearings. Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued his pardon after civic leaders and friends of the Grammy-nominated musician joined in an outpouring of support, the AP reports.

Jelly Roll's convictions include robbery and drug felonies. He has said a pardon would make it easier for him to travel internationally for concert tours and to perform Christian missionary work without having to do burdensome paperwork. He was one of 33 people to receive pardons Thursday from Lee, who for years has issued clemency decisions around the Christmas season. Lee said Jelly Roll's application underwent the same monthslong review as other applicants. The state parole board gave a nonbinding, unanimous recommendation for Jelly Roll's pardon in April. "His story is remarkable, and it's a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for," Lee told reporters.

Unlike recent high-profile federal pardons, which let people off the hook for prison, a pardon in Tennessee serves as a statement of forgiveness for someone who has already completed a prison sentence and been released. Pardons offer a path to get certain civil rights restored, such as the right to vote, though there are limitations under state law, and the governor can specify the terms. Jelly Roll broke into country music with the 2023 album "Whitsitt Chapel" and crossover songs like "Need a Favor." Much of his work has become associated with overcoming adversity, like "Winning Streak," which tells the story of someone's first day sober. Or the to-the-point song, "I Am Not Okay."

Jelly Roll's most serious convictions include a robbery at age 17 and drug charges at 23. In the first case, a female acquaintance helped Jelly Roll and two armed accomplices steal $350 from people in a home in 2002. Jelly Roll, who was unarmed, was sentenced to one year in prison plus probation. In 2008, police found marijuana and crack cocaine in his car, leading to eight years of court-ordered supervision. "When I first started doing this, I was just telling my story of my broken self," he told the AP in a recent interview. "By the time I got through it, I realized that my story was the story of many. So now I'm not telling my story anymore. I'm getting to pull it right from the crevices of the people whose story's never been told."