Obama's Year-End List of Faves Just Dropped

Former President Obama has become known in his post-Oval Office years (and even while he still resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.) for a holiday tradition of sorts: revealing his favorite books, movies, and tunes. This year's selections dropped on Thursday. "I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!" he writes on Medium. His top picks:
Favorite books
- Paper Girl, by Beth Macy
- Flashlight, by Susan Choi
- We the People, Jill Lepore
- The Wilderness, by Angela Flournoy
- There Is No Place for Us, by Brian Goldstone
- North Sun, by Ethan Rutherford
- 1929, by Andrew Ross Sorkin
- The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, by Kiran Desai
- Dead and Alive, by Zadie Smith
- What We Can Know, Ian McEwan
- The Look, by Michelle Obama ("obviously I'm biased")
Favorite movies
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Hamnet
- Sentimental Value
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Train Dreams
- Jay Kelly
- Good Fortune
- Orwell: 2+2=5
Favorite songs
- "Abracadabra," Lady Gaga
- "Luther," Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- "Sexo, Violencia, y Llantas," Rosalia
- "Please Don't Cry," Kacy Hill
- "NOKIA," Drake
- "The Giver," Chappell Roan
- "Faithless," Bruce Springsteen
- "Ordinary," Alex Warren
- "No More Old Men," Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods
- "Bury Me," Jason Isbell
