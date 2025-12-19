Looks Like It's Official: Jane's Addiction Is No More

Jane's Addiction's long-running drama appears to be ending in true rock 'n' roll fashion: with an apology, a lawsuit, and a final goodbye. Frontman Perry Farrell on Wednesday posted a public mea culpa on Instagram over the onstage clash in Boston last year that blew up the band's reunion tour and, ultimately, the group itself. "I didn't handle myself the way I should have," the 66-year-old wrote, apologizing to fans and bandmates "for losing my temper and for disrupting the show." Farrell called Jane's Addiction "the center of my life for decades" and said the band's impact on music and culture "mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down."

The rest of the band—guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins—issued their own statement, saying they'd "unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour" and acknowledging they'd "made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health, which we regret," per Rolling Stone. They said the four members have "come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together," signaling that there will be no Jane's Addiction without Farrell as they move on to "separate musical and creative endeavors."

What remains unresolved, at least publicly, is the courtroom battle. Navarro, Avery, and Perkins sued Farrell earlier this year, alleging assault, battery, emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. They claim more than $10 million in losses after the tour's collapse and shutdown of band activities. Farrell fired back in September with 35 defenses, including that Navarro has "unclean hands" and failed to limit his own damages.

Navarro told Guitar Player in May that the Boston altercation "forever destroyed the band's life" and that there's "no chance" they'll ever perform together again. A band representative declined further comment, and the group's lawyer didn't respond to questions about whether the lawsuit will move forward.