House Ethics Panel Begins George Santos Investigation

George Santos has freely admitted that he's been a "terrible liar." We're now a little closer to knowing whether that will translate into real consequences at his current job. The House Ethics Committee said Thursday that it had launched an investigation into the New York congressman, reports the Hill. The inquiry will apparently be wide-ranging, based on the panel's statement:

The committee said it will look into whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

As the Washington Post notes, Santos has admitted fabricating much of his personal history, particularly about his education and previous jobs. But the panel appears ready to look into the still murky source of his wealth, with which he funded his campaign. In a tweet on Thursday, Santos' office said he was cooperating with the committee and would not discuss the matter further, per CNBC. The freshman Republican has rebuffed bipartisan calls to resign and he still retains the crucial support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Ethics is going to look into the situation," the speaker said earlier this week. "If something arises to that point, there’s consequences for actions that you take." (Read more George Santos stories.)