Trademark Office Has Bad News for Meghan

It's a no go: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been denied her request to trademark "Archetypes," the title of her Spotify podcast. Archewell Audio, the podcast production company launched by Meghan and husband Prince Harry, filed the request to trademark the word as it applies to podcasts, audio and visual web series, streaming media, and live performances last March before Meghan launched her podcast examining labels placed on women in August, per Hello. The US Patent and Trademark Office responded Jan. 18, refusing to issue a trademark because of the "likelihood of confusion" with an existing trademark held by US-based Project Miracle IP Holdings, which was registered in May 2018, Newsweek reports.

The action is not final and Archewell Audio has until April 18 to respond. "In order to overcome the refusal, arguments will needed to be filed to persuade the examiner there is no likelihood of confusion with the earlier mark," intellectual property lawyer Paul Cox tells Newsweek. But "if no response is filed, the mark will be deemed to have been 'abandoned.'" At that point, Archewell Audio could approach Project Miracle IP Holdings about buying the trademark. Alternatively, the rights holder could allow the Archetypes podcast to continue with its current name or "take infringement action if they were concerned about the actual use of the mark," Cox says. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)