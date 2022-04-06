Meghan Markle Tries to Trademark 500-Year-Old Word

(Newser) – Meghan Markle is seeking to trademark "archetypes," which in addition to being a 500-year-old word is also the title of her upcoming Spotify-exclusive podcast. The Duchess of Sussex, acting through her Archewell Audio company, filed the application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in March, the same month she announced Archetypes—"the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she said in a trailer. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Richard Eden at the Daily Mail accuses her of "trying to commandeer the English language." But Markle is not the first to apply to trademark "archetypes," a word that can refer to types, stereoptyes or patterns but also serves as a nod to Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell nonprofit. Per News.com.au, a skincare and cleaning company business called Archetypes has already established a trademark, meaning Markle "could face legal issues." Archetypes are also associated with Jungian psychology. Markle's trademark application reportedly refers to podcasts, TV shows, DVDs, CDs, the internet, wireless devices, mobile applications, webcasts, streaming media, and more.

The podcast will be the first major release as part of Archewell Audio's rumored $34 million deal with Spotify. Meghan and Harry previously appeared in a 35-minute Christmas special on the platform in December 2020. They promised a "full-scale" launch of shows in 2021. But in March, the company suggested the delay was triggered by concerns over "the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation" on the platform, per News.com.au. The company added it was working with Spotify's senior leadership "towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency." (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)