10 Jobs Most 'Exposed' to Artificial Intelligence

A tech and cultural revolution centered on tools powered by artificial intelligence is upon us—just look at the controversy over ChatGPT and the Bing chat function. Lots of people are understandably worried if their own jobs will be affected, and a new study from researchers at NYU, Princeton, and Penn seeks to shed some light. They came up with a list of the 20 jobs most "exposed" to AI. Best case, people in these careers will have to quickly learn how to incorporate AI into their duties. Worst case, they might be replaced. One thing that jumps out about the list: Teachers of all kinds are prominent, per CBS News.

Top 10 jobs "exposed" to AI:

Telemarketers English language and literature teachers Foreign language and literature teachers History teachers Law teachers Philosophy and religion teachers Sociology teachers Political science teachers Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers Sociologists

Others in the top 20 (besides other types of teachers) are sociologists, political scientists, arbitrators, judges, and school psychologists. So how might all this play out? Still unclear. Telemarketers, for example, top the list. "One might imagine that human telemarketers could benefit from language modeling being used to augment their work," reads the study, per Futurism. "For example, customer responses can be fed into a language modeling engine in real time and relevant, customer-specific prompts quickly fed to the telemarketer. Or, one might imagine that human telemarketers are substituted with language modeling enabled bots." (Some advice for teachers: Embrace the change, don't try to fight it.)