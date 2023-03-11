Waiter to Jason Derulo: 'I Can't Say Thank You Enough'

Singer tipped Omaha server Jordan Schaffer $5K, which he says will cover whole semester of college
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 11, 2023 9:30 AM CST
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Servers in Nebraska—or anywhere, really—aren't accustomed to getting $5,000 tips from customers. But one waiter in Omaha received just that, and he's a got a big name to thank for it. People reports that Jordan Schaffer was working tables at Charleston's Restaurant last week when "Savage Love" singer-songwriter Jason Derulo stopped in to grab a bite. "Wow, my heart's beating really fast," Schaffer can be heard saying as he waits on Derulo, as shown in a video Schaffer posted on TikTok after the encounter.

Schaffer's heart had more excitement to come: His clip also shows the receipt from Derulo's $795.99 tab, which Derulo tacked an extra five grand onto for a total of $5,795.99. "Hey Jason, thank you," Schaffer says to the camera, in a direct address to Derulo. "You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't say thank you enough."

Derulo followed Schaffer's TikTok up with his own, in which he showed Schaffer's video with a video of himself embedded smiling throughout. He captioned his post with: "Blessed to be a blessing." CBS News notes it's not Derulo's first big act of generosity: In 2020, he teamed up with actor Will Smith to surprise a 14-year-old leukemia patient with a virtual visit on Snapchat. (Read more Jason Derulo stories.)

