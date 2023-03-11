Mideast Deal Brokered by China Leaves US Out

The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume relations, a deal mediated by China, appears to be a watershed moment in the Middle East, realigning alliances that have dominated diplomacy for decades while—at least for now—leaving the US out. The pact indicates that nations in the region are willing to move beyond rivalries that seemed permanent to find new solutions without the help of the Americans, who have been involved in peace negotiations there for most of a century but now are more focused on Ukraine and Asia, per the Wall Street Journal.

Long a minor participant in Middle East issues, China has stepped in to fill the void, hosting negotiations in Beijing before announcing the agreement Friday. One analyst said there's no denying the importance of China's success, which eclipses President Biden's efforts. "Yes, the United States could not have brokered such a deal right now with Iran specifically, since we have no relations," Amy Hawthorne of the nonprofit Project on Middle East Democracy in Washington told the New York Times. "But in a larger sense, China's prestigious accomplishment vaults it into a new league diplomatically and outshines anything the US has been able to achieve in the region since Biden came to office."

Israel is left out, too, after lobbying Saudi Arabia; as the US decreases its involvement, allies have grown concerned about security guarantees made in the past, per the Journal. Other analysts—and Biden aides—caution against inflating the significance of the agreement, which, at bottom, promises to reopen the nations' embassies shut since 2016. It's a minor step, they say, toward easing tensions. Besides, "China doesn’t have the capacity to play a bigger security role in the region," said Sanam Vakil of Chatham House, a think tank in London. But the deal does show China's "potential to be an appealing alternative to Washington," she said. (Read more Middle East stories.)