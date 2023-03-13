For college basketball fans, it's a great time of year. Unless, this year, those fans happen to root for Rutgers. The NCAA unveiled its 2023 bracket for March Madness over the weekend, and Rutgers didn't make the cut among the men's teams. In the eyes of the Athletic and Yahoo Sports, that was this year's biggest snub. Some other odds and ends of note:

Men's favorite: For the men, the four No. 1 seeds are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. The betting lines have Houston as the favorite to win it all, per Sportsbook. However, stats site FiveThirtyEight.com has a note of caution about that because of a key injury.

For the men, the four No. 1 seeds are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. The betting lines have Houston as the favorite to win it all, per Sportsbook. However, stats site FiveThirtyEight.com has a note of caution about that because of a key injury. Women's favorite: For the women, the top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, and Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks of South Carolina are the heavy favorites to repeat as national champs, per ESPN. The team is riding a 38-game win streak dating back to last season.