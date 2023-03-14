Following DeSantis to Iowa, Trump Goes on the Attack

Donald Trump and his presumptive top rival in the GOP have now both checked off an obligatory duty: visiting Iowa. Days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in the state, Trump visited on Monday, and NPR takes note of the contrast in styles at this point in the race. For one thing, DeSantis continues to largely avoid direct criticism of Trump, though the former president went after the governor by name on Monday.

"Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who was a RINO loser who is currently destroying Fox," Trump said, referring to a "Republican In Name Only." "But Ryan, Paul Ryan is a big reason Mitt Romney ... lost his election," Trump continued, per the Hill. "And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney, so I don't think you're going to be doing so well here."

Trump also said DeSantis wanted to "decimate" Social Security and Medicare, programs Trump has promised to protect, reports the New York Times.