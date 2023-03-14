Lindsay Lohan Is Going to Be a Mom

Lindsay Lohan has made her share of tabloid headlines, and the latest batch is of the positive variety. The 36-year-old actor announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child, reports People. "We are blessed and excited," Lohan wrote underneath an image of a onesie emblazoned with the words, "coming soon." Lohan married husband Bader Shammas last summer. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter," Lohan tells TMZ.

When she married financier Shammas in July, Lohan also celebrated on Instagram, notes USA Today. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," she wrote, adding that "every woman should feel like this everyday." PageSix notes that another member of Lohan's close circle, Paris Hilton, became a first-time mom earlier this year. (Hilton named her child Phoenix.)