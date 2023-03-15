Another Win for Alec Baldwin in Rust Case

The special prosecutor in the criminal case over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust in New Mexico abruptly stepped down Tuesday. Andrea Reeb, who is also a state representative, said in a statement that after "much reflection ... it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts." Lawyers for Alec Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had last month argued that Reeb's position as special prosecutor violated the state constitution's separation-of-powers provision, NBC News reports.

Reeb referred to those allegations in her statement, the AP reports: On set on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin showed "complete disregard for basic protocols," Reeb said. "I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.” It's not clear whether another special prosecutor will be appointed. Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed both pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. Assistant director David Halls has, according to prosecutors, signed an agreement to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. This is Baldwin's second legal win in the case, after a "gun enhancement" charge against him was dropped last month. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)