MIA in Libya: 2.5 Tons of Uranium

IAEA: yellow cake missing from site outside of government-controlled territory
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2023 6:33 AM CDT
Tons of Uranium Have Vanished in Libya: Report
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.   (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

Two and a half tons of uranium have disappeared from a site in Libya, according to the UN's nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency said inspectors discovered 10 drums containing uranium ore, also known as yellow cake, "were not present as previously declared at a location" outside of government-controlled territory during a visit on Tuesday, per CNN and the BBC. It added it is working "to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location."

The missing uranium represents about 10% of the material stored at the "very remote location" in southern Libya, says Scott Roecker of the Nuclear Threat Initiative. He tells the BBC that whoever removed the uranium "must really want it," though it "cannot be made into a nuclear weapon" in its current form. There are also "very little radiation concerns," says Roecker. It's unclear when exactly the uranium disappeared. A site inspection scheduled for last year was postponed for security reasons as militias battled in the region, per the BBC and Reuters. (Read more Libya stories.)

