Only 787 Brackets Are Intact. This Shot Is One Reason

Millions of college basketball fans filled out brackets for this year's NCAA tournament. After two big upsets on day one, only 787 remain intact, says the league. The culprits, or heroes, on Thursday were Princeton and Furman, explains ESPN. No. 15 Princeton upset No. 2 Arizona, and No. 13 Furman of South Carolina stunned No. 4 Virginia. The latter win came on a dramatic combination of a steal and 3-pointer in the final seconds. Watch it here. Those with busted brackets shouldn't feel so bad: Nobody has ever filled out a perfect one in verifiable fashion, according to the NCAA, which calculates the odds of doing so at 1 in 120.2 billion. And that's assuming some basketball knowledge. (Read more March Madness stories.)