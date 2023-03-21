McCarthy Speaks Out on Possible Trump Indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is among the Republicans rallying around Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case that could come as soon as Wednesday. McCarthy, speaking to reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, said that the $130,000 payment was "personal money" and the case should be outside the statute of limitations. "I think you know in your heart of hearts that this is just political," McCarthy said. "And I think that’s what the rest of the country thinks. And we're kind of tired of that." More:
- Graham says arrest could "blow up" country. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Tuesday that a Trump arrest could "blow up our country," the Guardian reports. Speaking on Fox & Friends, he described the investigation as a "bunch of BS," saying Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is "yielding to the political pressure generated by the former prosecutor."
- The possible charges. Legal observers say a wide variety of charges are possible, but falsifying business records is the most likely one, the Hill reports. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has already served time in connection with the case, used a home equity line of credit to pay Daniels and was reimbursed in monthly payments described as payments for legal services.
- Dueling protesters in New York. On Tuesday, pro-indictment protesters outnumbered Trump loyalists outside the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Bragg is carrying out the Trump investigation, Politico reports. Trump had called for protests Tuesday, though the scene was relatively quiet.
- How it could play out. The New York Times looks at how a possible indictment and arrest could play out. If a majority of the 23 grand jurors vote to indict, prosecutors would probably work with his legal team to arrange a surrender in Manhattan. If arrested, Trump would be photographed and fingerprinted like anybody else—but handcuffs and a holding cell are unlikely.
- Bomb threat halts court proceedings. Officials in New York say they are monitoring threats of "varying specificity," the AP reports. A bomb threat called in via 911 temporarily halted proceedings in another Trump case, New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, his family, and three of his children.
