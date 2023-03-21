McCarthy Speaks Out on Possible Trump Indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is among the Republicans rallying around Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case that could come as soon as Wednesday. McCarthy, speaking to reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, said that the $130,000 payment was "personal money" and the case should be outside the statute of limitations. "I think you know in your heart of hearts that this is just political," McCarthy said. "And I think that’s what the rest of the country thinks. And we're kind of tired of that." More:



Graham says arrest could "blow up" country. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Tuesday that a Trump arrest could "blow up our country," the Guardian reports. Speaking on Fox & Friends, he described the investigation as a "bunch of BS," saying Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is "yielding to the political pressure generated by the former prosecutor."