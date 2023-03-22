Martina Navratilova Has Really Good News

Good news from Martina Navratilova: The tennis great says she is now cancer-free, three months after she was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. She returned to her job at the Tennis Channel in time for the Miami Open, running now through April 2, CBS Sports reports. "As far as they know, I'm cancer-free," Navratilova told Piers Morgan in an interview recorded days after she finished chemotherapy. "I still need to deal with the right breast, probably have radiation, but that's a couple of weeks. That doesn't even count. That's more preventative than anything else. Should be good to go. It's like 99% solvable. I'm definitely not missing any of my check-ups. I'll be very diligent. The prognosis is excellent, but you never know."

"It’s great to be back. ... Thrilled to be here,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said Tuesday upon her return to work, per the AP. “So happy to be working. How many people can say that?” Of her diagnosis, she added through tears, “It puts you face-to-face with your mortality, No. 1, because at the beginning, I wasn’t sure if it was treatable, so that was hard. But once I got into the program, it was a little easier emotionally, but more difficult physically. ... But I’m still standing.” She talked a lot with Morgan about those who supported her, including fellow tennis star Chris Evert. Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova also shared with him that they were planning to adopt a child before the cancer diagnosis, but Navratilova says that's unlikely to happen now. "We'll see," Lemigova says. (Read more Martina Navratilova stories.)