Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Is Starting

UPDATE

Mar 21, 2023 1:39 AM CDT

Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States, the AP reports. After his initial lawsuit seeking $3.1 million was dropped, Terry Sanderson, now 76, amended the complaint and he is now seeking $300,000. Paltrow filed a counterclaim in response, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages. Paltrow has countered that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. “He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

Feb 20, 2019 11:05 AM CST

Gwyneth Paltrow says a skier who accused her in a lawsuit of seriously injuring him at a Utah resort was actually the one who plowed into her from behind, the AP reports. Paltrow's attorney alleges in a counterclaim filed in court Wednesday that the actress suffered a full "body blow" when Terry Sanderson smashed into her on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on Feb. 26, 2016. Paltrow says she was shaken and quit skiing with her family for the day. Her account differs greatly from Sanderson's. He alleged in the lawsuit filed Jan. 29 that Paltrow was skiing out of control and crashed into him. Sanderson said in his lawsuit he was knocked out and suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs. (In better news for Gwyneth, Goop is becoming a TV series.)