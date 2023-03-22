Dick Van Dyke, 97, in Car Crash

Dick Van Dyke has seen better days. The 97-year-old film and TV actor got banged up last week when his vehicle skidded in wet conditions, then slammed into a gate in Malibu, California, TMZ reports. He was bleeding from the nose and mouth and was suspected of having a concussion when paramedics arrived at the scene on March 15, according to the outlet. He avoided a trip to the hospital, however. The Malibu Police Department said he suffered only "minor injuries," per CNN.

He was treated on the scene, then picked up by a friend, per TMZ, which notes the actor of Mary Poppins fame has "taken a beating onscreen ... so we're guessing a few minor bumps and bruises don't faze him much." The Hollywood veteran, also known for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the Dick Van Dyke Show, is still going strong, having recently become the oldest contestant to appear on Fox's The Masked Singer, per CNN. Police did request a driving retest for the 97-year-old, however, citing his age as a factor in the crash, per TMZ. (Read more Dick van Dyke stories.)