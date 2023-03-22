Takeaways From the Meeting of These 'Dear Friends'

There was no real progress made toward ending the conflict in Ukraine during Xi Jinping's three-day visit to Russia, despite China characterizing the trip as one "of friendship, cooperation, and peace," the AP reports. "What China has done boils down to one word, that is, to promote peace talks," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Wednesday, claiming China remains neutral in the conflict and, unlike the US, has not "taken the opportunity to profit itself." Yet peace looks as far off as ever. More:



Peace proposal: The US is "fanning the flames" of conflict in providing defensive weapons to Ukraine to its own benefit, Wang said, per the AP. Meanwhile, China has put forth a 12-point peace proposal calling for a ceasefire, though it makes no mention of a Russian withdrawal or the return of Ukrainian territory seized by Russia.

Not yet: Russian President Vladimir Putin said it could become the "basis" of an agreement when the West and Kyiv are ready, per NPR. As the AP notes, the document has been "dismissed by the West" because China is "widely seen as providing economic backing for Putin’s regime," ruining any impression of impartiality.

Russia is China's top oil supplier, while China accounts for almost a third of all Russian exports, per NPR. But the relationship is more than economic. According to the New York Times, Russia has purchased more than $12 million in drones and drone parts from China since the conflict in Ukraine began. Mutually beneficial: Experts say it's a mutually beneficial partnership. With Russia increasingly isolated and facing sanctions from the West, Putin sees China as a lifeline, per the Times. And China sees Russia as an ally in confronting US power and influence.