Is Wednesday the day? The political world awaits a potential indictment of Donald Trump, one that would make him the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. Trump himself said he expected a Manhattan grand jury to indict him this week on charges related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. Related coverage:

Carlson's plea: On his Fox show Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson called on President Biden to somehow stop the indictment, reports Mediaite. "You've got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House, which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this," Carlson said. "And that Merrick Garland at DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system." He added that if Trump is indicted, "America will never be the same."