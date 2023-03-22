Is Wednesday the day? The political world awaits a potential indictment of Donald Trump, one that would make him the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. Trump himself said he expected a Manhattan grand jury to indict him this week on charges related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. Related coverage:
- Carlson's plea: On his Fox show Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson called on President Biden to somehow stop the indictment, reports Mediaite. "You've got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House, which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this," Carlson said. "And that Merrick Garland at DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system." He added that if Trump is indicted, "America will never be the same."
- Looking forward: The New York Times reports that Trump is relishing the opportunity for a "perp walk" in front of the media in order to demonstrate his defiance. However, the newspaper adds that such a spectacle is unlikely. Should an arrest be forthcoming, it's more likely the Secret Service would make arrangements to avoid that kind of spectacle. "He wants to be defiant—to show the world that if they can try to do this to him, they can do it to anyone," one person who spoke to Trump over the weekend tells the newspaper.
- Capitalizing: The Washington Post reports that Trump's campaign has raised more than $1.5 million since Saturday on news of the potential indictment, noting that "the overall result is a familiar and, in his advisers' assessment, favorable terrain for Trump: the center of attention, the dominant figure in his party and on offense." However, advisers also privately expressed wariness about the uncharted territory of a candidate running a campaign while facing a criminal trial.
- Deepfakes: Phony photos showing a Trump arrest are proliferating on Twitter, notes the Independent.
- A primer: If you need to catch up on the key players in the Trump-Daniels sage, USA Today has an explainer. Former "fixer" Michael Cohen plays a big role.
