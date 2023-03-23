A standard checkup during a free agency tour has led one young player to an unexpected diagnosis. ESPN reports that 25-year-old Foster Moreau had recently visited with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints as part of the process of seeking out a new NFL team, and it was a doctor from the latter team who made the surprise discovery. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma," Moreau tweeted on Wednesday night, calling what he'd been through a "miraculous process" and his free agency "life changing."

Moreau also noted he'd be leaving the game for now to battle this "new opponent." Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, affecting the lymphatic system, which is part of the infection-fighting immune system, per the American Cancer Society. Moreau, who's actually from New Orleans, was drafted in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders after playing for Louisiana State University, and "had risen to be a key piece in the Raiders' passing attack," per CBS Sports.

Moreau has been receiving lots of moral support after his announcement. "Your Raider family is with you, Foster," his former team tweeted. Ex-teammate Derek Carr, now a quarterback for the Saints himself, also offered a boost, writing online: "Love you and we are here for you praying for you brother!" "I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me," Moreau tweeted. "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!" (Read more Foster Moreau stories.)