Defense Minister Tells Netanyahu to Halt Judicial Plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's widely opposed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system added a high-ranking foe on Saturday, when the nation's defense minister called for the government to put a stop to it. In a televised speech, Yoav Gallant became the first minister to speak out against the proposal that has led to weeks of civil unrest, the New York Times reports. "The rift within our society is widening and penetrating the Israel Defense Forces," Gallant told the nation, adding: "This is a clear and immediate and tangible danger to the security of the state. I shall not be a party to this."

The effect on the military includes thousands of reserve soldiers leaving service or saying they won't report for volunteer duty if the Netanyahu's plan proceeds. Many have signed petitions saying that won't serve under a "dictatorship," per the Wall Street Journal. The military's chief of staff said some operations may have to be cut back because of the dwindling number of reservists reporting this month. "For the sake of Israel's security, for our daughters and sons, we must stop now the legislative process at this time—and allow the Israeli nation to celebrate Passover and Independence Day," Gallant said. He called for holding up the overhaul until at least next month.

Otherwise, Israel is looking at a contentious week ahead. Parliament is due to hold an initial vote on the overhaul as warnings of more political violence intensify; protesters returned to the streets Saturday night for the 12th straight weekend, and there were clashes with police. Israeli media estimated that 3% of the population, about 300,000 people, turned out. Postponing the issue, which Israel's president also had urged, might not cool the opposition: A group coordinating protests said they won't stop unless Netanyahu's plan is dropped completely. The prime minister did not immediately comment on Gallant's speech.