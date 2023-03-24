Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Announce Divorce

Actress and talent agent have a 10-year-old son
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2023 4:45 PM CDT
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Announce Divorce
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2017.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced Friday that they're divorcing. The actress, 47, and the talent agent, 52, who will have been married 12 years come Sunday, posted the news on Instagram, USA Today reports. Calling it a "difficult decision," the joint statement says: "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

They announced their engagement in December 2010, per People. Witherspoon and Toth have a 10-year-old son, and Witherspoon has a son and daughter whose father is her first husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. The AP was not able to find a record of a divorce filing in Los Angeles Superior Court. (Read more Reese Witherspoon stories.)

