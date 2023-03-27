Prince Harry Makes Surprise Court Appearance

Prince Harry had his day in court on Monday, appearing unexpectedly at London's High Court in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited that accuses the Daily Mail publisher of phone-tapping and invasion of privacy. As CNN reports, the Duke of Sussex is among several celebrities suing ANL, including Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley, Doreen Lawrence, David Furnish, and Elton John. The court is deciding in a preliminary hearing expected to last four days whether to allow the plaintiffs' suit to go forward.

Said their lawyer, per the BBC: "They are ... mortified to consider all their conversations, some of which were very personal indeed, were tapped, taped, packaged and consumed as a commercial product for journalists and unknown others to pick over." Harry previously successfully sued ANL in 2021 over false reports that he had turned his back on the British military. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)