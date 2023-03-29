Report: Trump NY Grand Jury About to Go on Lengthy Break

Will he or won't he be indicted? America may have to wait longer than expected to find out. A court administration source tells CNN the Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in former President Trump's case is slated to go on break after April 5 and not reconvene until later in the month. Politico calls it "a previously scheduled hiatus" and details why it seems unlikely the Trump case will be on the docket between now and next Wednesday: The grand jury isn't meeting today and typically meets Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On its next three scheduled days, it is expected to review other cases; it's off next Thursday due to Passover, and then a two-week break follows.

But change is always possible: CNBC notes that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg can summon the grand jury at any time. The grand jury has been hearing testimony since late January regarding a $130,000 hush-money payment made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen prior to the 2016 election. On Monday, the grand jury heard from David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, who had a role in the payment.

Trump, meanwhile, went on Truth Social Wednesday to praise the grand jury: "I have gained such respect for this grand jury, & perhaps even the grand jury system as a whole. The evidence is so overwhelming in my favor, & so ridiculously bad for the highly partisan & hateful district attorney, that the grand jury is saying, hold on, we are not a rubber stamp, which most grand juries are branded as being, we are not going to vote against a preponderance of evidence or against large numbers of legal scholars all saying there is no case here. drop this sick witch hunt, now!" (Trump had predicted he would be arrested last Tuesday in the case.)