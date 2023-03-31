Gwyneth Paltrow Had a Parting Remark for Terry Sanderson

Gwyneth Paltrow leaned down to touch Terry Sanderson's back and speak a few words to him as she exited the courtroom after her legal victory in the ski crash lawsuit he'd brought against her. Those words, ETOnline reports, were "I wish you well." Sanderson, speaking to reporters after the verdict, said he responded, "Thank you, dear." He told reporters the gesture was "very kind of her," although he continued to insist he was telling the truth about their 2016 crash, People reports. He claims Paltrow caused it; she claims he caused it, and the jury sided with her. (So, apparently, did much of America.)

In her own statement following the verdict, the actress said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case." Sanderson's attorney said in a statement, "We are disappointed in the outcome, but we love and support the legal process. ... We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here." A legal expert tells Yahoo News the verdict did not surprise him because, as far as he was concerned, Sanderson "never had a case." And Paltrow, he noted, came across as "very, very believable." His advice for Sanderson? Don't appeal the verdict. (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)