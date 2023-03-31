Trump Indictment May Be Pandora's Box

We know former President Trump has been indicted, though we don't know the exact charges just yet. Still, the unprecedented move to indict a former president has given political observers across the political spectrum plenty to consider:

Worth the worry: Columnist Nicholas Kristof is worried that a failed prosecution would strengthen Trump. "Yet I’d also worry—even more—about the message of impunity that would be sent if prosecutors averted their eyes because the suspect was a former president," he writes in the New York Times. Kristof cites the example of a police officer who ticketed then-President Ulysses S. Grant for speeding with a horse. "If a police officer in 1872 could hold out his hand and force the president’s speeding carriage to a stop, then we, too, should do what we can to uphold the magnificent principle of equality before the law."