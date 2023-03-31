A Los Angeles Dodgers fan tried to propose to his girlfriend at a baseball game, but ended up getting tackled like he was at a football game. TMZ Sports reports that it all went down during Thursday night's matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when a man wearing a Mookie Betts jersey hopped over a wall and ran into center field, within just feet of a Diamondbacks player. He proceeded to get down on one knee and hold up a ring in the direction of the stands—which is when a security guard rushed in, plowing into the man from the side and knocking him completely to the ground (see it here and here, from different angles).

More security guards ran out onto the field to assist, and the man was taken off the field. The New York Post has IDed the somewhat reckless romantic as Ricardo Juarez, whose Instagram bio indicates he's a sushi chef, and his girlfriend as Ramona Saavedra, who was apparently smitten with his creative proposal. "She said YES," Juarez revealed in a post in the wee hours of Friday morning, showing a pic of himself and Saavedra, who showed off her new engagement ring.

Saavedra also confirmed their engagement in her own post, though she called her fiance's proposal "a tad bit extreme." It's not clear if Juarez was injured by the tackle, or what legal repercussions resulted from his actions, though an Instagram story posted by Saavedra on Friday seemed to indicate he'd been hauled off to the police station: When asked in one clip where the engagement ring was, Saavedra laughed and said, "He has it in jail." It seems Juarez's stunt was at least good luck for the Dodgers: They beat the Diamondbacks 8-2. (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)