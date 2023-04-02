Suing Paltrow Was 'Absolutely Not' Worth It: Plaintiff

Terry Sanderson is still considering appealing his lawsuit loss to Gwyneth Paltrow. But so far, his view of the long legal fight over a Utah skiing accident in 2016 is that it was "absolutely not" worth it. Although the court-ordered damages he must pay Paltrow added up to $1, the retired optometrist is on the hook for Paltrow's legal fees, which could run to seven figures, the Guardian reports. On top of that is the unwelcome notoriety. On the stand, Sanderson, 78, said his days of visiting dating sites probably are over. "I'm going to be on the internet forever," he told reporters.

Paltrow's fame gave her an advantage in credibility over him, Sanderson said, per People, and he realized it would be difficult He hesitated to go up against a famous actress, Sanderson said, "someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else's part and be believable, be credible, wins awards." One of the jurors addressed that issue, saying it's important that people not believe Paltrow won because of who she is. "I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman's an actress and I took that into account, but I didn't feel she had a reason to lie under oath," Samantha Imrie said Friday. "She's always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest." (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)