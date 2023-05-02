Nikki Haley: Leaders Over 75 Must Be Tested

Last week, GOP candidate Nikki Haley made headlines by suggesting it's unlikely a reelected President Biden "would make it" through a second term, notes NBC News. In an op-ed at Fox News, Haley continues the age theme with a renewed call for mandatory competency tests for politicians 75 and older. In her view, the 80-year-old Biden is "already slipping," and thus it makes sense to have him take a standard cognitive test. The results should then be made public. Haley adds that this wouldn't only be for Biden but for "every other politician over the age of 75—Republican or Democrat."

To further make the point, she also calls out Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, about whom lawmakers of both parties have voiced concerns. "I agree with several congressional Democrats who say Feinstein should resign immediately and let someone else who is able to do the job take over," writes Haley. "At 89 years old, she is a prime example of why we need mental competency tests for politicians." (Read the full op-ed.)