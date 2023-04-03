Possible Trouble for Trump in Separate Case

Tuesday is a big day in Trump World, with the former president expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. But the Washington Post is out with a story that serves as a reminder of a separate legal headache he faces. The story suggests that federal investigators have found new evidence that could lead to charges over Trump's keeping of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The charges would not be about whether Trump improperly took the documents in the first place but whether he obstructed federal efforts to get them back. Two key points:

"Investigators now suspect, based on witness statements, security camera footage, and other documentary evidence, that boxes including classified material were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after the subpoena was served, and that Trump personally examined at least some of those boxes," per the story.

The newspaper's sources say evidence suggests Trump "ignored requests from multiple advisers to return the documents to the archives over a period of a year, that he asked advisers and lawyers to release false statements claiming he had returned all documents, and that he grew angry after being subpoenaed for the documents."

In response: A Trump spokesman says the "witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law." On the far-right site Gateway Pundit, a post on all this concludes, "Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges."