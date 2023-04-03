Possible Trouble for Trump in Separate Case

Tuesday is a big day in Trump World, with the former president expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. But the Washington Post is out with a story that serves as a reminder of a separate legal headache he faces. The story suggests that federal investigators have found new evidence that could lead to charges over Trump's keeping of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The charges would not be about whether Trump improperly took the documents in the first place but whether he obstructed federal efforts to get them back. Two key points:
- "Investigators now suspect, based on witness statements, security camera footage, and other documentary evidence, that boxes including classified material were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after the subpoena was served, and that Trump personally examined at least some of those boxes," per the story.
- The newspaper's sources say evidence suggests Trump "ignored requests from multiple advisers to return the documents to the archives over a period of a year, that he asked advisers and lawyers to release false statements claiming he had returned all documents, and that he grew angry after being subpoenaed for the documents."
- In response: A Trump spokesman says the "witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law." On the far-right site Gateway Pundit, a post on all this concludes, "Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges."
