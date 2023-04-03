Trump Flies to NYC to Face Charges

With New York City braced for his arrival, Donald Trump flew to the city from Palm Beach International Airport Monday. The former president, who is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, shared video and images of well-wishers lining the way to the airport from his Mar-a-Lago estate. He traveled with several campaign aides and his son Eric. After his personal Boeing 757 took off, it quickly became the most-tracked aircraft on FlightRadar 24, the BBC reports. Trump is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower before his booking and arraignment Tuesday. His plane landed at LaGuardia Airport Monday afternoon, the AP reports.

New York City Mayor Adams warned that "rabble-rousers" thinking about coming to the city Tuesday should "control yourselves" because "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," NBC reports. He added: "Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior." In response, Rep. Greene called Adams "delusional" and said citizens should be more worried about being "murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town." The AP reports that when President Biden was asked whether he thought there would be unrest, he said, "No, I have faith in the New York Police Department." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)