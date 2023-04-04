Disney Hit Moana to Get Live-Action Remake

Disney plans to remake Moana, but this version won't be animated. The company said Monday it's developing a live-action version of the 2016 hit, reports NPR. The story is based on Pacific Islander cultures, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was in the first film, will appear in the new version and be a producer. His mother is Samoan, and he said his inspiration for the character Maui was his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. "This story is my culture," Johnson said, "and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength."

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Moana the first time around, said the film altered the image of Disney princesses. Cravalho, who is Hawaiian, will be an executive producer. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring," she said, adding, "I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way." Disney has similarly converted Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Mermaid, which opens in May, per Deadline. (Read more Disney stories.)