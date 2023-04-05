Trump: This Was a 'Great Day' Because Case Is a 'Sham'

Donald Trump addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago hours after being indicted in New York, and he criticized not only the case brought against him on Tuesday—he called the charges "an insult to our country," per Politico—but the other two major investigations in play. Some highlights:

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said, per CNN.

In the New York case, Trump called the hush-money charges baseless and criticized the "Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family." (Read about judge Juan Merchan.) He also blasted the "radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg," per the New York Times.