Politics / Donald Trump Trump: This Was a 'Great Day' Because Case Is a 'Sham' Former president speaks out at Mar-a-Lago after indictment By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Apr 4, 2023 8:10 PM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago hours after being indicted in New York, and he criticized not only the case brought against him on Tuesday—he called the charges "an insult to our country," per Politico—but the other two major investigations in play. Some highlights: "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said, per CNN. In the New York case, Trump called the hush-money charges baseless and criticized the "Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family." (Read about judge Juan Merchan.) He also blasted the "radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg," per the New York Times. "As you know we're going through a fake investigation," he said of the New York case. "That's what it is. By radical left people that I believe actually have to hate our country. And we're winning—we had a great day today, actually, because it turned out to be a sham." In regard to the investigation in Georgia into possible election interference, Trump singled out Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 'In the wings they've got a local, racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call," Trump said, per the Hill. The reference is to a call he made to the Georgia secretary of state asking him to find enough votes to tilt the election results in his favor. And in regard to the federal investigation into his handling of classified documents upon leaving the White House, Trump went after special counsel Jack Smith. He's "a radical left lunatic known as a bomb thrower who is harassing hundreds of my people day after day over the boxes hoax," said Trump.