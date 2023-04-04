Trump's Judge Is Familiar to Trump World

When former President Trump is arraigned Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan courtroom, the presiding judge will be Juan Merchan. The judge "HATES ME," Trump has complained on Truth Social in demanding a replacement. Various outlets are now profiling the acting State Supreme Court judge ahead of the case's start. Some highlights:

Politico notes that Merchan, 60, has presided over two tax fraud cases related to the former president's business empire, and neither ended well for Trump. In one of the cases, Merchan lamented that longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg would not receive a sentence longer than 5 years. Separately, Merchan imposed the legal maximum fine of $1.6 million on the Trump Organization.

While Trump has a track record of publicly criticizing judges, the Politico story rounds up the opinions of some who agree that having Merchan on this case is, as they say, bad optics. “I don’t think it’s really a great move on the part of the court system to assign the same judge,” says a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, anonymously.