Caitlin Clark Has Angel Reese's Back

Even the losing team's star player agrees that only the winning team should visit the White House. "That's for LSU, they should enjoy every single second of being the champion," Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark said in an appearance on ESPN Tuesday. "I think that's theirs to do." First Lady Jill Biden, of course, has been getting flak after her suggestion that both the first- and second-place teams should be invited after the women's college basketball championships. "I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House," Clark said, per CBS News. "LSU should enjoy that moment for them. And congratulations, obviously; they deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House on different terms though."

Clark (who on Tuesday won the Wooden Award, completing a sweep of all five National Player of the Year awards, per Yahoo Sports) also defended Angel Reese, the LSU star who called Biden's suggestion "a joke." Reese had been criticized for taunting Clark during the championship game, leading to accusations of racism, since Clark, who is white, was not criticized for similar taunts. "I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark said, adding that she's a "big fan" of her rival, per the Hill. "I'm just one who competes and she competed, so I think everyone knew there was going to be a little trash talk the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel." She added that "men have always had trash talk." As for Reese, she hasn't committed to attending the eventual White House visit, the New York Post reports. "We're gonna see," she said Tuesday. "I don't know." (Read more NCAA women's basketball stories.)