A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie was released Tuesday, and the internet had "fun, fun, fun" with the preview (which, yes, features the Beach Boys' song "Fun, Fun, Fun"). The trailer quickly racked up millions of views, and, as NBC News reports, users were having a good time with it on social media. Check out the teaser in our gallery, or take a spin with the Barbie selfie generator here. (Mattel also plans movies centered around Hot Wheels, Uno, and even the Magic 8 Ball.)