Video Captures Coachella Acrobat's Terrifying Fall

A Coachella attendee captured on video the scary moment when an acrobat at the California music festival fell from the ceiling about five minutes into her aerial silks performance Saturday. The acrobat lay unmoving on the ground after the fall, but did appear to blink as paramedics took her away on a stretcher, TMZ reports. Her condition is not known. As the New York Post reports, the incident brought to mind the 2019 death of a rigger who fell to his death while erecting a stage for Coachella. (Read more Coachella stories.)